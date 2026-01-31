Vietnam values traditional friendship with Sweden: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Johan Ndisi. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Johan Ndisi and Dennis Nobelius, CEO of SYRE - a subsidiary of H&M Group, the world-renowned Swedish fashion brand, in Hanoi on January 30.



At the meeting, the PM stressed that Vietnam values its traditional friendship with Sweden - one of Vietnam’s leading partners in Northern Europe.



The country is focusing on implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, pursuing rapid and sustainable development based on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green growth, and a circular economy, without trading environmental protection for purely economic growth, he noted.



Recalling that Vietnam and Sweden established a Strategic Partnership in science, technology, and innovation during his visit to Sweden in June 2025, PM Chinh welcomed SYRE’s proposed investment in Vietnam and assigned relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to closely coordinate with the firm on specific issues such as technology and environmental appraisal and procedures, and to determine an appropriate investment roadmap.



The Prime Minister stressed the requirements that projects must not adversely affect the environment, that technology must be modern and highly efficient, and that cooperation should be mutually beneficial. He also underscored the importance of supporting Vietnamese companies’ participation in the company’s global supply chain, creating more jobs, and contributing to the development of a circular economy.



He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to accompany and provide favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including SYRE, in their investment and business activities in Vietnam, ensuring compliance with Vietnamese law and based on the principle of “harmonised interests and shared risks.”



For their part, Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi and CEO of SYRE Dennis Nobelius expressed their appreciation for Vietnam’s strong support for Swedish enterprises’ activities and investment projects in Vietnam. They welcomed and highly valued the recent establishment of the EU–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as the Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Sweden in science, technology, and innovation.



The CEO said that his firm is building a global circular textile ecosystem through large-scale recycling centres that apply high technology and use renewable energy, with the goal of developing major recycling complexes in strategic regions around the world.



The guests affirmed that they will continue to promote cooperation in line with the Prime Minister’s remarks, working with ministries, sectors, and localities to implement projects consistent with Vietnam’s development orientation under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, thereby contributing to the advancement of Vietnam–EU and Vietnam–Sweden relations./.