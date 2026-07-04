Vietnam, US strengthen friendship through Pacific Partnership – Pacific Friendship

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the closing ceremony of the Pacific Partnership – Pacific Friendship 2026 Program. Photo: VNA

Military and civilian officials from Vietnam and the US met in the central province of Quang Tri on July 3 as part of the 2026 Pacific Partnership – Pacific Friendship programme, reaffirming their commitment to expanding humanitarian cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties.

A delegation from the US Army Pacific led by Lieutenant General Joel Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of the US Army Pacific, paid a courtesy visit to the Quang Tri provincial Military Command. They were received by Colonel Nguyen Tai Tinh, Deputy Commander and Chief of the Staff of the provincial Military Command, along with representatives from the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs and local military agencies.

Pacific Partnership (PP) is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response mission organised annually by the US Navy in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Friendship (PF), jointly implemented by the US Army Pacific and the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support), focuses on humanitarian assistance and capacity building in engineering, health care and disaster management.

This year marks the first time the two programmes have been combined in Quang Tri, featuring 25 activities across four key areas: humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness, health care, construction and renovation of community facilities, and community engagement.

Tinh said cooperation between Vietnam and the US, including partnerships between Quang Tri and US partners, has been continually growing, contributing to bilateral friendship and collaboration across multiple fields.

He also briefed the delegation on the province’s socio-economic development, defence and security situation, military and defence tasks, and ongoing efforts to address the legacy of war, including the clearance of unexploded ordnance.

The host described the PP – PF programme as a practical initiative that enhances mutual understanding, builds trust and expands cooperation in humanitarian assistance, disaster response and community support.

For his part, Vowell thanked Quang Tri authorities for their warm reception and praised the province’s close coordination in preparing for and implementing programme activities. He expressed his hope that the two sides will continue expanding exchanges and cooperation to help strengthen the Vietnam – US friendship.

Under the provincial plan, the Quang Tri provincial Military Command will lead the expertise exchanges on the use of small unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive ordnance disposal, along with medical outreach in coastal areas. It will also coordinate to hold seminars on victim search and rescue, disaster response, disaster management and medical training./.