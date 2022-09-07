Vietnam, US determined to respond to climate change

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s determination to actively respond to climate change and deliver on relevant international commitments.



During a reception in Hanoi on August 6 for the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Anh spoke highly of Kerry’s dedication in various positions, contributing to strengthening bilateral all-around ties.



He said the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership is witnessing significant progress in all areas, including economy-trade, investment, maritime security, education-training, climate change and sci-tech.



The Vietnamese Party and State always consider the US a top important partner and want to further deepen their bilateral comprehensive partnership on the back of building on past achievements, developing common interests and strengthening political and strategic trust between the two nations, Anh said.



Vietnam’s policies, especially those related to energy development orientations, have been fine-tuned to achieve the goal of zero emissions by 2050 following the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.



He added that Vietnam is studying to embrace green and sustainable growth.



Kerry, for his part, affirmed that the US treasures its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam.



Hailing Vietnam’s achievements in climate change adaptation and sustainable development, he stressed that the US is ready to support Vietnam in this field.



He also expressed his optimism about the prospects for Vietnam – US ties in the near future./.