Vietnam urges nuclear non-proliferation across three pillars

At the meeting of the UN General Assembly’s Disarmament and International Security Committee (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has called for stepping up the implementation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) across all three pillars, namely nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation, and the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Speaking at the meeting of the UN General Assembly’s Disarmament and International Security Committee (Committee 1) in New York on October 6, Giang said as the field of disarmament has not made significant progress as expected, the international community needs to ramp up efforts to promote comprehensive and thorough disarmament, with nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation as the top priority.

Reaffirming Vietnam's consistent policy of supporting international efforts towards comprehensive and thorough disarmament, especially nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, he called on the remaining countries to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) to make it effective as soon as possible.

The ambassador reiterated Vietnam's commitment to maintaining a Southeast Asian region free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction along with other ASEAN nations.

He also welcomed the fact that nuclear-weapon states had signed and ratified the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) without reservation.

The Vietnamese official underlined the need for high-level attention and a balanced approach to conventional weapons issues. He expressed supported the use of outer space for peaceful purpose and ensuring the right to access, exploration, and use of outer space by nations based on the UN Charter and international law.

Regarding solutions for the current situation, Giang highlighted the importance of building trust and effectively reducing tensions through countries, both large and small, adhering to the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter. During multilateral negotiations on issues related to peace, security, and disarmament, he said strong political commitments, trust-building measures and transparency are essential.

On the occasion, he reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to actively contributing to the work of the Committee 1 to promote peace, security and development.

Delegates at the event also underscored the importance of multilateralism and called for the strengthening of disarmament and non-proliferation mechanisms for the sake of global peace and security.



The meeting is expected to last till early November, with discussions on seven agenda items, including crucial issues such as nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, reform of disarmament machinery, enhancing international security, and ensuring the security and safety of outer space./.