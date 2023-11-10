Vietnam urges immediate ceasefire in Israel - Hamas conflict zone

“Vietnam strongly condemns the violent attacks against civilians, humanitarian workers, journalists, and essential infrastructure facilities,” Hang responded to a reporter’s question about the escalating tension in the zone of the Israel - Hamas conflict while addressing the ministry’s regular press meeting.

“In the spirit of the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly at the emergency special session on October 27, we call on the parties concerned to exercise an immediate ceasefire, adhere to international law and international humanitarian law, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, open a humanitarian corridor, and immediately release the hostages taken.

“Vietnam welcomes and supports efforts by the international community to promote the parties’ self-restraint, dialogue, and settlement of differences by peaceful means on the basis of international law and the relevant resolutions of the UN to achieve a just, appropriate, and long-term solution to the Middle East peace process,” the official added./.