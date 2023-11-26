Vietnam-UK ties shine at friendship dance festival

Featuring performances by students from secondary schools, high schools, and universities affiliated with the association, the event aimed to foster the sides’ mutual cultural and artistic understanding and strengthen the relationship between their people.



In his opening speech, Chairman of the association Vu Dang Dinh acknowledged that with the collaboration of the British Embassy in activities promoting peace, solidarity, and education between the two nations, the association has successfully organised cultural exchange events and introduced traditional Vietnamese culture to UK friends.



Marcus Winsley, Deputy Ambassador of the UK to Vietnam, affirmed over the past five decades, the Vietnam-UK ties have been continuously fortified and nurtured to thrive.



On September 11, 1973, the UK was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, which was still in the struggle for national independence and reunification.



Throughout their shared history, especially since both countries decided to elevate their relations to a strategic partnership in 2010, robust developments have been made./.