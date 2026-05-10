Vietnam, Türkiye strengthen parliamentary cooperation

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus. Photo: VNA

Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş recalled the successful visit of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-level Vietnamese delegation to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) held in Istanbul in April. He expressed his impression of the sincere exchanges and practical proposals put forward by Chairman Man to further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries and legislatures.The speaker affirmed that Türkiye considers Vietnam an important partner in Southeast Asia, emphasising that similarities in historical depth, cultural identity, foreign policy orientations and family values provide a strong foundation for elevating bilateral ties to a new level.He also highlighted the need to maximise the role of the two countries’ friendship parliamentarians’ groups in promoting people-to-people exchanges, cultural connectivity and local-level cooperation, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and ties between the two nations and their legislative bodies.For her part, Ha congratulated Speaker Kurtulmuş and the Turkish parliament on the successful organisation of IPU-152 and thanked the host country for the warm and respectful reception accorded to Chairman Man and the Vietnamese National Assembly delegation.She conveyed an invitation from Chairman Man to Speaker Kurtulmuş to visit Vietnam at an early opportunity.Welcoming the positive progress in bilateral friendship and multifaceted cooperation, the diplomat reaffirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen comprehensive collaboration with Türkiye. She also proposed a number of measures to promote ties in politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, security-defence and, in particular, closer coordination between the two legislatures.Speaker Kurtulmuş wished Ambassador Ha a successful tenure, while expressing his hope to arrange a visit to Vietnam in the near future./.