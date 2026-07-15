Vietnam tops Southeast Asia in AI learning on Gemini: Google

Illustrative photo: VNA

Academic queries account for 17% of all prompts submitted by Vietnamese users, well above the regional average of 11%, cementing Vietnam’s position as the region’s top adopter of AI for education.



More than 160,000 students rely on Gemini Canvas, an AI-powered study tool, each month to prepare for exams, while educators generate roughly 55,000 teaching-related prompts a day, the report showed.



Dang Thanh Nga, Google Student Ambassador, said Gemini features such as Canvas have become a go-to study companion, helping her untangle complicated math formulas and catch mistakes in her code when she gets stuck.



“It’s a great way to solve problems and get my thoughts in order, but the critical thinking and the final work still have to come from me,” Nga said, adding that the tool just makes learning “faster, more efficient and better organised".



Vietnam also ranks first in Southeast Asia for sticking to their mother tongue. A full 89% of Gemini prompts from Vietnam are written in Vietnamese, compared with 87% in Thailand and 84% in Indonesia.



Google painted a picture of how far that goes: a Shan Tuyet tea farmer in Lao Cai province uses Gemini to translate documents, write professional emails and invoices in English, and sell directly to customers in Europe and the US.



That kind of reliance, Google said, turns Gemini into “an important bridge to global markets”, noting that Vietnamese users lean on the platform’s translation and localisation tools more heavily than anyone else in Southeast Asia.



Vietnam also sits near the top in the region for AI-assisted coding and math. Programming prompts make up 4% of all requests, and math accounts for 5%. But the biggest chunk of interactions is plain old conversation at 29%, with content creation coming in at 17%.



Desktops handle 32% of Gemini prompts from Vietnam, second only to Singapore, while 66% come from mobile devices. That relatively heavy desktop use, Google noted, signals strong demand for more complex, concentration-heavy tasks.



The report is Google’s first regional snapshot of Gemini usage across six Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.



Gemini is already Google’s fastest-growing app in the region, with active users more than doubling in the past year. It has also become the most searched AI assistant in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.



Sapna Chadha, Google’s Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier, the region stands out as people here have woven AI naturally into their daily lives.



Google, for its part, is sticking to a big goal of making Gemini “the most helpful AI assistant” for all 600 million people across Southeast Asia.



To get there, the company plans to roll out AI agents, including one called Gemini Spark that turns Gemini from a question-answering helper into a true AI partner that can proactively complete tasks.



Gemini Spark is a personalised agent that works around the clock, managing tasks while connecting to Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs and Slides. It’s now available in English for Google AI Ultra subscribers, with support for all Southeast Asian languages beginning to roll out this week./.