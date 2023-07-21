Vietnam to send 320 athletes to Asian Games

They will participate in 32 sports and target between three and five gold medals at the quadrennial tournament.



The 19th ASIAD encompasses 40 sports and 483 events in Hangzhou province.



Originally scheduled to take place from September 10-25, 2022, the event was postponed to this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic in China.



On July 19, 2022, the new dates were announced as September 23 to 8 October.



"Our preparation for the Games faces challenges, including the shortage of facilities, finances and human resources. We have to make plans to ensure the best results based on what we have," said General Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet.



"Currently, athletes are working hard for the Games, taking part in tournaments to sharpen their skills and enrich their experience. All are expected to reach their peak at the Hangzhou Games."



At the previous Games in Indonesia, Vietnam had 352 athletes and won five golds, 15 silvers and 19 bronzes./.