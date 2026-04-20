Vietnam to join Venice Art Biennale with first national showcase

The artwork "Harvest Day" by Doan Thi Thu Huong. Photo: cand.com.vn The Vietnamese pavilion will feature an exhibition titled “Vietnam: Art in a Global Flow”, showcasing works by Le Nguyen Chinh, Bui Huu Hung, Doan Thi Thu Huong, and Le Huu Hieu, among others. The display will be curated by Do Tuong Linh.

According to the department, Vietnam’s participation in the international exhibition in Italy marks a significant milestone, affirming the presence of Vietnamese art at one of the world’s most prestigious and influential contemporary art forums.



The participating artists collectively explore lacquer as a central medium, each approaching it from distinct perspectives, ranging from painting to installation, and from traditional techniques to expanded experiments in spatial and structural expression. With its characteristic layering process and rich colour palette, the artworks offer multi-layered visual experiences in which imagery, light, and materials interact closely.



In this context, lacquer is viewed not only as a traditional craft technique but also as an artistic language rich in cultural depth and adaptable to contemporary issues. It represents a dynamic practice, reflecting the cyclical rhythm of life and the artists’ persistent creative process.



The exhibition space engages in dialogue with this year’s Biennale theme, “In Minor Keys,” evoking subdued tonalities in music and resonances from inner depths. This spirit aligns with lacquer practice, which involves a repetitive process of layering and polishing, where patience and refinement accumulate into depth and enduring impact.



A representative of the department said that as Vietnam makes its debut at the Biennale, the exhibition “Vietnam: Art in a Global Flow” does not seek to assert its position through scale or grand statements, but rather opens up a space for meaningful artistic dialogue - an invitation to listen to subtle voices, contemplate in stillness, and reflect on the capacity to nurture sustained creative energy in a dynamic and ever-evolving art world.



The Venice Art Biennale, first held in 1895 and organised every two years, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious art events in the world. Often described as the “Olympics of the art world,” it brings together hundreds of artists, curators, and organisations from across the globe, showcasing contemporary trends and key issues shaping international art./.