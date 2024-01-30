Vietnam to join global tourism recovery trend this year: insiders

Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million international arrivals last year, reaching 70% of the 2019 pre-pandemic level.



World-leading indie travel news source Travel Off Path has listed Vietnam as the safest country to visit in Asia in 2024, saying the country is both prosperous and peaceful, as it enjoys low rates of crime and impressive political stability.



Vietnam is ideal for slow travelers and backpackers seeking to reconnect with nature and expose themselves to a culture that is almost entirely different from their own, especially for those coming from the Northern Hemisphere, it said.



Many Vietnamese places have made their names on prestigious voting sites, leaving good impressions on international tourists and friends.



However, experts said, limitations still remain, especially in making policies and long-term strategies whose efficiency requires many factors, including data sources to ensure accuracy and harmony in tourism statistics./.

