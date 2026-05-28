Vietnam, Thailand to foster cooperation in potential areas: top leader

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul meet with the press after their talks. Photo: VNA



The Vietnamese Party and State leader said the two sides had highly successful talks and achieved many positive, comprehensive and substantive outcomes.



Both sides highly valued the positive progress in Vietnam – Thailand relations in recent years, noting that political trust has been strengthened continuously, defence and security cooperation enhanced, while economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a bright spot. People-to-people exchanges have also remained vibrant, and coordination at regional and international forums, especially within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has become increasingly close.



On that basis, he noted, the two sides discussed in depth orientations and measures to further strengthen the Vietnam – Thailand relationship in a more robust, sustainable and effective manner.



Vietnam and Thailand agreed to further deepen political trust as the political foundation for a long-term and close relationship between the two countries; promote high-level and all-level exchanges and contacts across all channels and sectors; enhance the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms; and maintain and further promote the effectiveness of defence and security cooperation mechanisms.

They pledged to bolster cooperation in combating transnational crime, and step up the negotiations and signing of bilateral legal cooperation agreements. They reaffirmed their commitment to preventing any individual or organisation from using the territory of one country against the other, the Vietnamese leader noted.



General Secretary and President Lam stressed that the two countries will foster collaboration in potential fields while tightening transport and logistics infrastructure connectivity and effectively utilising economic corridors in the Mekong sub-region, especially the East-West Economic Corridor, to facilitate the flows of goods and services between the two countries and across the region.



Regarding locality-to-locality cooperation, he said the two sides will further enhance cooperation efficiency, increase tourism promotion, strengthen cultural and educational links, and expand people-to-people exchanges, particularly among younger generations, thereby deepening mutual understanding and bonds between the two peoples.



Appreciating the Thai Government’s attention to and support for the Vietnamese community in Thailand, he affirmed that the community serves as a valuable bridge in bilateral relations and an indispensable part of efforts to preserve and enhance friendship and ties between the peoples of the two countries.



On regional and international issues, General Secretary and President Lam reaffirmed the importance of maintaining ASEAN solidarity and centrality. He said the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination of their stances on issues of mutual concern, including promoting peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and resolving disputes through peaceful measures in accordance with international law.



He also welcomed Thailand and Cambodia’s serious implementation of the ceasefire agreement and expressed his hope that the two countries will maintain dialogue and resolve border disputes peacefully for the long-term benefit of both sides and the region as a whole.



The Party and State leader expressed confidence that with the shared determination of the leaders and peoples of both countries, the Vietnam – Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to develop in a stronger, more substantive and more effective manner, serving the interests of both peoples and contributing positively to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



For his part, Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul affirmed that the visit by General Secretary and President Lam holds special significance as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.



He said the visit provides a foundation for the two sides to jointly shape orientations for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a deeper and more substantive manner, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.



The Thai PM noted that the two leaders had open and candid discussions and reached consensus on orientations for fostering cooperation across all areas within the framework of the Thailand – Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The two sides agreed to further enhance coordination to respond to current global economic uncertainties and fluctuations, while placing importance on promoting cooperation between the private sectors of both countries. They also pledged efforts to soon raise bilateral trade turnover to 25 billion USD annually.



In the coming period, the two countries will focus on reinforcing ties in energy security, science and technology, innovation, biotechnology and agriculture. They also affirmed that they can work together to promote economic development in the Mekong sub-region.



The host expressed confidence that the outcomes of the talks will continue to consolidate friendship, trust and cooperation between the two countries, thereby generating benefits for their peoples./.