Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City join Rear Admiral Thaveesak Thongnam and Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya at the commemorative ceremony. Photo: VNA

The Thai Embassy in Vietnam and the Thai naval vessel HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan on May 19 held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations (1976–2026), the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, and the launch of a photo exhibition honouring the late Vietnamese leader.



Addressing the event, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya said the two countries have built a close and enduring friendship over the past five decades through strong political, economic and people-to-people connections.



She noted that bilateral ties reached a new milestone in May 2025 when Vietnam and Thailand upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the Thai Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam, underscoring both sides’ commitment to expanding cooperation across all fields.



The ambassador said the visit to Ho Chi Minh City by HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan reflects the increasingly close cooperation between the two navies, which has continued to grow in recent years. Vietnam and Thailand, she added, share common interests in maintaining maritime security and stability.



The anniversary of diplomatic ties also offers an opportunity to further strengthen naval cooperation through expanded collaboration in mutually beneficial areas and closer coordination in tackling emerging challenges, she said.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Van Bay praised the Thai Embassy and the officers and crew of HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan for organising a wide range of lively cultural exchange activities during their stay in the city.



He described the photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh and the Thai traditional costume showcase “The Heritage of Queen Sirikit” as particularly meaningful events that help foster mutual understanding, trust and friendship between the people of Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand.



Bay said the visit by HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan serves as a practical activity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations while contributing to the further strengthening of the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, including trusted cooperation between the Royal Thai Navy and the Vietnam People's Navy.



Held at Nha Rong Wharf, the photo exhibition organised by the Thai Embassy showcases valuable archival images reflecting President Ho Chi Minh in the relations with Thailand and the Vietnamese community there./.