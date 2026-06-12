Vietnam, Switzerland eye stronger economic connectivity

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the forum. Photo: VNA

The June 10 forum was held in a hybrid format under the theme “Beyond Bilateral: Building Smart, Sustainable and Connected Economies.” The event attracted more than 150 participants representing government agencies, businesses, research institutions and universities from both countries, including major Swiss organisations such as Economiesuisse, Swiss Global Enterprise, Swissmem and the Switzerland Innovation Foundation.



Addressing the forum virtually, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang described the event as a meaningful activity marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Switzerland (1971–2026). She noted that the forum contributes to strengthening business linkages and advancing bilateral economic cooperation.



The official highlighted Vietnam’s development strategy, which focuses on fostering new growth drivers through science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development. She also underscored the country’s priorities in infrastructure development, clean energy and high-quality human resources - areas where Switzerland possesses considerable expertise and where the two countries have significant complementary strengths.



Hang expressed Vietnam’s desire to see Swiss enterprises expand their long-term presence and investment in the country, particularly in high technology, innovation, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and digital transformation. She also emphasised cooperation in talent development, high-end tourism and international financial centre development.



The deputy minister voiced her confidence that the early conclusion of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) will open up new opportunities for bilateral collaboration.



Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda praised Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic achievements and its strategic goals related to economic growth and climate protection. Reaffirming Switzerland’s readiness to support Vietnam’s development journey, she highlighted the steady progress of bilateral relations over the past 55 years, particularly in trade, investment and development cooperation.



Noting Vietnam’s emergence as a key manufacturing hub and an increasingly important link in regional and global supply chains, Artieda expressed hope that Vietnam and the EFTA will soon bridge remaining differences and conclude FTA negotiations, creating fresh momentum for economic ties.



Participants at the forum explored opportunities for collaboration in trade, finance, innovation, digital transformation, energy security, smart infrastructure and workforce development. Many speakers identified Vietnam as an attractive destination for Swiss investment in Asia and stressed that the completion of the EFTA–Vietnam FTA will facilitate trade flows, enhance business confidence and further strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two countries./.