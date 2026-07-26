Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 wrapped up

Over 100 young overseas Vietnamese from 32 countries and territories join the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. Photo: VNA

The closing ceremony of Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 took place in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on July 24 evening, wrapping up a two-week journey that brought together over 100 young overseas Vietnamese from 32 countries and territories.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang noted that starting from Hanoi with initial unfamiliarity, the young participants quickly bridged geographical boundaries to build lasting friendships. Their itinerary spanned multiple regions across the country before reaching its conclusion in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa.



Highlighting their interaction with future naval officers at the Naval Academy, Hang said the activity helped the youth better understand those safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty day and night. She expressed her hope that the participants would serve as cultural ambassadors, helping international friends understand and love Vietnam while actively contributing to their homeland's development.



A highlight of this year’s journey was visits to cultural and scientific projects created by prominent overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and artists. Each destination offered an inspiring testament to dedication, encouraging the younger generation to take pride in their national identity.



Nguyen Thanh Ha, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa provincial People's Committee, highlighted local activities where participants offered incense at the Gac Ma Soldiers Memorial Site and met with naval cadets. He noted that these meaningful exchanges gave the youth a profound understanding of sacred maritime sovereignty and ancestral resilience while experiencing the warm hospitality of Khanh Hoa.



During the ceremony, delegates presented 10 scholarships to disadvantaged students in Khanh Hoa province.



Held from July 12 to 25 across eight cities and provinces, Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 offered a rich array of experiences. Participants explored historical landmarks, visited iconic cultural heritage sites such as the imperial city of Hue, Hoi An ancient town, and the My Son Sanctuary, and engaged in charitable activities valued at over 300 million VND (11,400 USD), including the installation of a "Youth Bookshelf."



Organised annually since 2004 by the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with local authorities, the programme has drawn thousands of overseas Vietnamese youth home, strengthening national cultural identity and fostering a deep sense of connection to their ancestral homeland./.