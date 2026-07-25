Vietnam strictly prohibits all forms of forced labour: Foreign Ministry

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

Vietnam strictly prohibits all forms of forced labour and fully complies with the regulations of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), international treaties and free trade agreements to which it is a party, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.



Responding to reporters' questions regarding the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)’s decision to impose a new 12.5% tariff on goods from all economies under investigation pursuant to Section 301, Hang noted that the Vietnamese Government issued Decree 292/2026/ND-CP on July 22, 2026, which bans the import of goods extracted or manufactured wholly or partly through forced labour.



The USTR's decision fails to fully reflect the realities on the ground and Vietnam's efforts to prevent, reduce and eliminate forced labour, including its ban on imports of goods produced with forced labour, Hang said.



Vietnam will continue working with the US in a constructive and cooperative spirit, while urging the US side to fully take into account the measures Vietnam has adopted when adjusting tariffs on Vietnamese goods, consistent with the actual situation and Vietnam's ongoing legislative and enforcement push, she said./.