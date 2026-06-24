Vietnam strengthens elderly care with free annual health checks

Residents undergo health check-ups in Phu Long commune, Ninh Binh province. Photo: VNA

The policy is included in Decision No. 1116/QD-TTg, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on June 22, amending the national programme approved in 2020.



Under the revised programme, senior citizens will have health records established, with up to 90% to be screened, treated, and monitored for non-communicable diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and dementia.

The programme also targets 90% of communes, wards, and special zones having at least one elderly care club and at least one volunteer care team by 2030. At least 20% are expected to pilot day-care facilities for older persons, while all provinces and cities will have either a geriatric hospital or a general hospital with a geriatric department.

The revised programme expands its focus from healthcare to broader elderly care services, including community-based support, day-care centres, age-friendly localities, and greater application of information technology in elderly care.

The Ministry of Health has been tasked with developing and operating day-care facilities for the elderly, organising health screening campaigns, and coordinating the nationwide implementation of the programme./.