Vietnam, Sri Lanka step up cooperation

Vietnam presents 100 tonnes of urea and superphosphate fertiliser to the Government and people of Sri Lanka. Photo: VNA

The documents included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the People’s Police Academy under Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and the National Police Academy under Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs on cooperation in police training and scientific research, an MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Science and Technology on cooperation in science and technology, and another MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

Other documents were also an MoU on cultural cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, and another MoU on information and communications cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health and Mass Media.

Vietnam presents 100 tonnes of urea and superphosphate fertiliser to the Government and people of Sri Lanka. Photo: VNA

On this occasion, Vietnam presented 100 tonnes of urea and superphosphate fertiliser to the Government and people of Sri Lanka.

Vietnam and Sri Lanka share long-standing traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, underpinned by high political trust and common views on national development. The two countries also share cultural values and strong Buddhist links. Cooperation in culture and tourism, particularly spiritual tourism, continues to expand.

Economic and trade ties still hold considerable potential. Although current bilateral trade stands at more than 200 million USD, Sri Lanka’s improving stability and development prospects are expected to create new opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to expand exports and investment.

The state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary and State President Lam reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening relations with Sri Lanka but also signals both countries’ determination to elevate their traditional friendship to a partnership focused on development and shared prosperity./.