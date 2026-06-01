Vietnam, Singapore poised to deepen cooperation in AI, innovation: experts

Central Da Nang city is expected to emerge as a strategic hub linking innovation capital across ASEAN and the Asian region. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Singapore voiced their belief that bilateral ties are facing many new opportunities for deeper cooperation in science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and innovation following Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s recent state visit to Singapore.



They said the recent elevation of relations between Vietnam and Singapore to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has provided a favourable political and institutional foundation for expanding collaboration in strategic technologies, which are emerging as key drivers of growth across the region and the world.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Singapore, Dr. Ha Son Tung from Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), said the two countries are well positioned to strengthen cooperation, particularly in science, technology, and innovation. According to him, Singapore is among Asia’s early pioneers in developing strategic technology industries. The nation began implementing semiconductor development policies in the 1970s and has recently launched a new-generation semiconductor strategy to meet the strong development of AI and advanced technologies.



Singapore offers many practical lessons that are highly relevant to Vietnam, particularly in technology governance, developing research ecosystems, and training high-quality human resources, he stressed, noting that geographical proximity, cultural similarities, and increasingly close economic links create favourable conditions for the two countries to expand research cooperation programmes on a broader scale.



Building on the success of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) model, he suggested that the two sides could extend collaboration into high-tech sectors through joint research projects involving scientific and technological institutions from both countries. In particular, training highly skilled workers for the AI and semiconductor industries should be a top priority.



Human capital always plays a decisive role for strategic technology sectors, therefore cooperation in workforce training and the sharing of experience in developing hi-tech human resources between the two countries will holds a great significance, he said.



Another significant advantage, Tung said, is the growing community of Vietnamese intellectuals working in Singapore. Many now hold key positions at multinational technology firms, leading universities and research institutes in the country.



He described this overseas intellectual community as a “strategic bridge” capable of fostering research partnerships, facilitating technology transfer, and connecting resources between the two countries.



Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Luu Anh Tuan from the College of Computing and Data at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said Vietnam and Singapore boast huge potential for cooperation in AI, digital transformation, and technology governance.



He noted that Singapore has accumulated extensive experience in building a national digital ecosystem and deploying AI applications, while Vietnam possesses a young and dynamic workforce and a strong capacity to adopt emerging technologies.



According to him, greater exchange of expertise and joint development of practical AI solutions could be a powerful catalyst for technological advancement not only in Vietnam and Singapore but also across Southeast Asia.



Experts said that amid intensifying global technological competition, stronger cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore in AI, semiconductors, and innovation will not only deliver economic benefits but also enhance both countries' competitiveness and resilience in adapting to future technological shifts.



Experts and scientists in Singapore also expressed hope that the visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will provide fresh political momentum for bilateral science and technology cooperation programmes, while fostering deeper connections among the two countries’ intellectual communities, technology enterprises, and research institutions.



With the bilateral relations continuing to grow and the determination of both sides to advance innovation, cooperation in AI and high technology is expected to become one of the most dynamic pillars of Vietnam-Singapore relations in the coming time./.