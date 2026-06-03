Vietnam showcases capital market reforms to global investors in Singapore

Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission Vu Thi Chan Phuong delivers opening remarks at the seminar. Photo: State Securities Commission

The event drew around 100 representatives from global investment funds, financial institutions, custodian banks and regional market participants.

Addressing the seminar, SSC Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong said Vietnam maintained macroeconomic stability throughout 2025 and into early 2026, with inflation kept under control and economic growth remaining robust, creating favourable conditions for stock market expansion.

The SSC reported that Vietnam’s stock market capitalisation had reached roughly 410 billion USD by mid-May, while average daily turnover on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange stood at about 1.2 billion USD. The market has also witnessed a growing pipeline of IPOs and listings, alongside increasing interest from foreign-invested enterprises considering listings in Vietnam.

Phuong highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at improving market access for foreign investors, including the rollout of a non-prefunding mechanism for foreign institutional investors and streamlined procedures for opening indirect investment and securities trading accounts.

She noted that the new securities market IT system, launched in May last year, has enhanced operational efficiency and strengthened the market’s capacity to support future growth. Efforts to secure an upgrade in market classification, expand the fund management industry and improve investor education are also progressing in parallel.

Looking ahead, the SSC plans to further refine the legal framework, broaden the range of modern financial products and services, improve investor quality and deepen engagement with international investors. Near-term priorities include the implementation of a central counterparty partner (CCP) mechanism, targeted for launch in the first quarter of 2027, alongside proposed amendments to the Securities Law and related regulations to improve the investment environment, review foreign ownership limits and strengthen market oversight.

International investors and financial institutions welcomed Vietnam’s reform agenda, recognising the capital market’s growing role as a key source of medium- and long-term financing for the economy. Discussions focused on the market upgrade roadmap, CCP implementation, omnibus trading accounts (OTA), corporate bond market development, risk-management instruments and foreign exchange market expansion.

SSC Vice Chairman Bui Hoang Hai briefed participants on efforts to align Vietnam’s market infrastructure with international standards. These include the development of OTA and CCP frameworks, as well as connectivity systems linking securities firms and custodian banks to facilitate transaction processing and improve market accessibility for foreign investors.

The measures form part of Vietnam’s Stock Market Development Strategy to 2030, which aims to build a modern, transparent, efficient and internationally integrated capital market capable of meeting the economy’s evolving funding needs.

During its programme in Singapore, the SSC also held discussions with MSCI, the Association of Global Custodians and other international financial institutions on market upgrade criteria, CCP implementation, foreign investor access and measures to support the sustainable development of Vietnam’s capital market./.