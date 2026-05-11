Vietnam shines at Seongnam global culture festival

A flag parade featuring 28 countries, including Vietnam, at the 15th Global Culture Festival in the Republic of Korea. Photo: VNA



Organised by the associations of Vietnamese brides and students in Seongnam, the stall featured traditional art performances, distinctive cultural products and a variety of dishes reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural identity.



Speaking on behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy at the festival’s opening ceremony on May 10, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh praised the Seongnam city authorities and organisers for maintaining the meaningful event over the past 15 years. She noted that the festival serves not only as a platform for cultural exchange but also as a space connecting people through music, cuisine, traditional costumes and the unique cultural stories of each nation.



Binh affirmed that the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to develop positively, with people-to-people and cultural exchanges serving as an important bridge linking the two nations. She highlighted that the Vietnamese community in the RoK now exceeds 350,000 and is increasingly well integrated, making practical contributions to the host nation’s development and bilateral cooperation.





Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, Minister Counselor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea, speaks at the festival in the Republic of Korea. Photo: VNA

The 15th edition featured a flag parade representing 28 countries, along with 38 exhibition, experience and food booths set up at the City Hall square.



The festival is regarded as a prestigious annual cultural event in the RoK, attracting participation from numerous foreign representative agencies and contributing to cultural exchange, stronger international community ties and solidarity among nations.



On the sidelines of the festival, during a separate meeting with Song Mun Yeong, director of the Seongnam multicultural family support centre, Binh expressed hope that the local authorities would continue supporting the Vietnamese community in the city, particularly Vietnamese brides in multicultural families, to help them stabilise their lives and integrate more effectively into local society./.