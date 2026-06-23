Vietnam shines as Southeast Asia’s “gem”: French daily

Tourists take cycle trips around Hue city. Photo: VNA

The publication said Hanoi often leaves visitors with an immediate impression of energy and vitality, marked by its busy streets and constant movement. Beneath the bustling urban rhythm, however, lies a city rich in history and culture, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Temple of Literature, Hoan Kiem Lake, the Hanoi Opera House, the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the One Pillar Pagoda.

Among these, the Temple of Literature drew particular praise. Described as Vietnam’s first university and a symbol of the country’s long-standing respect for education, the site offers a rare sense of tranquillity amid the capital’s fast-paced environment and remains a favourite destination for both local and foreign visitors.

Beyond its heritage sites, Hanoi’s everyday charm also earned recognition. The newspaper highlighted experiences ranging from sipping the city's signature egg coffee and strolling through the Old Quarter to discovering its vibrant street food scene, which continues to captivate travellers from around the world.

The article went on to showcase Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, as one of Vietnam’s most spectacular attractions. Its dramatic limestone formations rising from emerald waters were described as among the most recognisable natural landscapes on the planet.

In northern Ninh Binh province, Tam Coc – Bich Dong was presented as another must-see destination. Boat journeys along the Ngo Dong River, winding through rice fields and towering karst mountains, were highlighted as an ideal way to experience the distinctive beauty of the Red River Delta.

Further south, Hue was portrayed as an indispensable stop for visitors seeking to explore Vietnam’s imperial past. The newspaper praised the cultural and historical significance of the Hue Imperial Citadel, the former political centre of the Nguyen Dynasty for more than a century (1802 - 1945) . The peaceful atmosphere along the Huong (Perfume) River was noted as a striking contrast to Hanoi’s lively pace.

Meanwhile, Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province was described as one of Southeast Asia’s most enchanting historic destinations. Its lantern-lit streets, pedestrian-friendly spaces and exceptionally preserved architectural heritage left a strong impression on the French publication.

The article stressed that Vietnam’s appeal extends well beyond its natural and cultural treasures. Its diverse and flavourful cuisine was identified as one of the main reasons travellers are drawn to the country, with dishes such as pho (rice noodle), banh mi (Vietnamese baguette) and bun cha (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) continuing to enjoy international popularity.

The newspaper also highlighted Huong Lien bun cha restaurant in Hanoi, known globally after hosting former US President Barack Obama and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in 2016. The venue remains a popular destination for overseas visitors.

According to the author, Vietnamese cuisine stands out for its harmonious combination of fresh ingredients, aromatic herbs and distinctive seasonings, including ginger, mint and coriander. Rice and rice-based products, a staple of daily meals, further define the country’s culinary identity.

Beyond its attractions and food, Vietnam’s people were praised for their warmth, hospitality and patience, qualities the newspaper said leave lasting impressions on international visitors.

While acknowledging challenges such as air pollution in major urban centres and growing tourism pressures in some coastal destinations, La Voix du Nord said these issues have done little to diminish Vietnam’s appeal as a destination where nature, history, culture and gastronomy converge.

The newspaper concluded that Vietnam’s diverse landscapes, deep cultural roots and dynamic economy are drawing increasing interest from European travellers, particularly those from France. It noted that no matter how long visitors stay, the country invariably leaves them eager to return and discover more of what the S-shaped nation has to offer./.