Vietnam sees record number of cakes from rice, sticky rice

The Vietnam Record Association on December 13 granted a record certificate to the Hau Giang provincial Department of Culture and Sports in recognition of an event on processing and presenting the biggest number of cakes made from rice and sticky rice in Vietnam with 200 dishes in the province.

The event was held under the umbrella of the Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023, themed “Centennial Journey of Vietnamese Rice”, opened in the Mekong Delta province on December 12.

Along with well-known traditional cakes known to many people such as banh chung (square sticky rice cake), banh xeo (sizzling rice pancake), banh day (flat glutinous rice cake), banh tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake), and banh com (young sticky rice cake), many new local specialties were introduced at the event including banh ram tom thit (steamed coconut rice cake with shrimp and pork), and banh cu cai (radish cake).

According to Le Minh Dung, Director of the provincial Tourism Promotion Centre, the event gathered 40 prestigious and professional cooks from Hau Giang and vicinities such as Can Tho, Kien Giang, Ben Tre, and Vinh Long.



The recognition is expected to enhance the province's prestige and position while pushing the promotion of typical local cuisine and specialties in an attempt to link the development of cuisine and tourism, creating highlights and attracting domestic and international tourists to the locality./.