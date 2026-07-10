Vietnam seeks early signing of trade deal with EFTA

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry's regular press briefing. Photo: VNA

Vietnam will continue working closely with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states to sign their free trade agreement (FTA) at an early date and effectively implement its commitments, paving the way for stronger trade and investment ties while expanding cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.



Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the remarks in response to reporters' questions about the conclusion of the Vietnam-EFTA FTA, at the ministry's regular press briefing on July 9.



Hang said Vietnam and the EFTA member states issued a joint communiqué on July 2 announcing the successful conclusion of negotiations on the agreement, reflecting both sides' strong determination and efforts to finalise the deal after 14 years of talks.



Vietnam welcomes negotiation outcomes, she said, describing the pact as a milestone in the country's efforts to expand its network of FTAs, bringing the total number of FTAs it has signed with partners to 18 while strengthening its comprehensive links with Europe.



At the same press briefing, Hang expressed Vietnam's sympathy over the heavy human and property losses caused by severe flooding, torrential rains, tornadoes and landslides in several localities of China.



According to the spokeswoman, on July 8, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent messages of sympathy to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The same day, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended his sympathy to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Earlier, Trung had cabled a similar message to Chen Gang, Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



"Once again, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Government and people of China, especially the people of Guangxi, over the difficulties and losses caused by the natural disasters," Hang said.



Citing information from Vietnam's representative missions in China, the spokeswoman said no Vietnamese citizens had been reported affected by the recent disasters.



She added that the Vietnamese missions are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to stand ready to provide citizen protection measures if necessary. Vietnamese citizens in need of assistance are advised to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' citizen protection hotline./.