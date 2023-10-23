Vietnam secures first medal at Asian Para Games 2023

In the men's under-49kg category, Cong failed to lift 170kg in his first attempt. However, he did not give up and decided to increase the weight to 171 kg and successfully achieved it.

Cong continued his success by lifting 173 kg, but Iraqi weightlifter Al-Sudani Muslim also succeeded in this lift and claimed a higher score thanks to a tiebreaker.



As a result, Cong won a bronze medal. Meanwhile, the silver medal went to Al-Sudani Muslim, and the gold in this category event was claimed by Paralympic champion Omar Qarada of Jordan who successfully lifted 182kg.



Cong is currently the best Vietnamese athlete with disabilities. He is the world and Paralympic record holder with lifts of 183.5kg and 183kg, respectively.



As of 12:30 p.m. on October 23, Vietnam ranked 13th in the medal ranking at the event. The host China topped with 9 gold, 11 silver, and six bronze medals./.