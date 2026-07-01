Vietnam, Russia strengthen media cooperation

Nhan Dan Newspaper Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh signs an agreement with the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group. Photo: Tam Hang/VNA

The agreement was inked by Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee (PCC), Deputy Head of the PCC’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, President of the Vietnam Journalists Association, and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan, and Sergei Kochetkov, First Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Rossiya Segodnya.



Accordingly, the two sides will provide each other with access to up-to-date information on activities and events in Vietnam, Russia and around the world, support journalists working in both countries, coordinate the organisation of joint media events, and cooperate in training young journalists.



Prior to the signing ceremony, the two sides held a working session to discuss issues of shared interest.



Kochetkov stressed that information exchange with one of Vietnam’s leading and most prestigious newspapers is of great significance to Rossiya Segodnya, particularly as Vietnam’s international standing continues to rise and Russian readers show growing interest in the Southeast Asian nation. He noted that, in addition to its tourism appeal, Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements have become an increasingly attractive topic for Rossiya Segodnya’s audience as well as the Russian media in general.



For his part, Minh described the signing as the result of considerable efforts by both sides. He highlighted the increasingly close political ties between the two countries through high-level visits and the steady expansion of economic cooperation, saying that these developments should be reflected comprehensively and objectively by leading media outlets in both countries.



He introduced Nhan Dan as not only the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Commitee but also one of the country’s six key multimedia press agencies. He said several of these organisations, including the Vietnam News Agency, have maintained effective cooperation with Russian partners, adding that the new agreement will provide Vietnamese and Russian readers with broader and more diverse information.



Witnessing the signing, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the long-standing media cooperation between the two countries. He stressed that official media organisations have played an important role in ensuring the delivery of accurate and comprehensive information to readers in both countries.



The agreement, he said, represents a new milestone that will further contribute to the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership while creating practical opportunities for the exchange of reporters and editors, as well as the training of young journalists.



Earlier the same day, the Nhan Dan delegation held a working session with leaders of the Russian news agency TASS led by Director General Andrey Kondrashov, during which Minh shared the newspaper's development strategy and the orientation of Vietnam's press sector towards streamlining operations, promoting technological innovation and improving quality. He expressed his hope for cooperation with the agency for the benefit of the two peoples.



Kondrashov spoke highly of cooperation with Vietnamese partners, particularly the Vietnam News Agency, and expressed his hope that TASS and Nhan Dan would also establish a similar cooperation agreement in the future.



As part of the working visit, the delegation visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on June 29. They also laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnam's revolutionary press./.