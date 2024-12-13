Vietnam, Russia step up economic-trade, sci-tech cooperation

Leaders of ministries and agencies reported on the implementation of cooperation between the two countries up to 2030, and the progress made since the 25th meeting held in September.

They discussed obstacles in projects across industry, agriculture, trade, healthcare, tourism, labour and education. Additionally, they explored the possibility of expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector and other traditional energy industries, as well as construction of the Russian school and Moscow house in Hanoi.

The Deputy PM urged ministries to continue working closely with Russian counterparts to effectively realise the agreements reached at the 25th meeting. He underlined the need to resolve challenges arising during the implementation of projects, and to uphold the role of the Inter-Governmental Committee in advancing cooperation in bilateral trade.

During the 25th meeting, both sides agreed on over 100 items across more than 20 cooperation areas, with a commitment to advancing relations across politics-diplomacy, economy-trade-investment, agriculture, industry, energy - oil and gas, information - communications, science - education, and culture – sports, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

They reiterated their commitment to consolidating political trust, facilitating the exchange of delegations at all levels, increasing bilateral trade to achieve balance and sustainability, including facilitating the access of agricultural products and pharmaceuticals to each other's market.

The two sides pledged to boost the teaching of Vietnamese and Russian languages in both countries, maintain scholarships for Vietnamese students, and attract Russian students to Vietnam through easier visa procedures. The Russian side also took note of Vietnam's proposal to offer more support for the Vietnamese community living in Russia./.