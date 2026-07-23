Vietnam retain Asian Pencak Silat Championships title

Vietnam successfully defend their overall title at the 10th Asian Pencak Silat Championships 2026. Photo: VNA

The championships, held in the southern city of Dong Nai from July 17-22, featured Tanding (combat) and Seni (artistic performance) events. Indonesia ranked second overall, while Malaysia came third.The award ceremony was held on July 22 evening by the International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT), the Vietnam Sports Authority, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and relevant agencies.Addressing the event, PERSILAT Secretary General Teddy Suratmadji highly appreciated the host country Vietnam’s thorough preparations and efforts to facilitate participating delegations, saying that Vietnam’s professionalism and hospitality helped athletes focus on competition and deliver high-quality performances.He commended the participating athletes for their serious and positive attitude, noting that all delegations had prepared carefully, complied with competition regulations and competed in a spirit of sportsmanship, solidarity and mutual respect.According to Suratmadji, PERSILAT highly valued Vietnam’s organisation of the championships, saying that this could strengthen the country’s prospects of hosting future international events, including those planned for late 2026./.