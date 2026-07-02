Vietnam rescue team presses on in Venezuela despite harsh conditions

Vietnamese military and police forces coordinate in the search for victims. Photo: Published by VNA

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Venezuela, Minh said the team's greatest motivation is "a mission from the heart" and a determination to make every possible effort to save lives.After arriving in Venezuela following a nearly 24-hour journey, the 124-member delegation immediately coordinated with local authorities to identify the hardest-hit areas, search for survivors, and recover victims' bodies so they could be returned to their families.Over the past few days, the team has recovered numerous bodies from the disaster zones. Each recovery has been met with gratitude and respect from victims' families and local communities, Minh said.According to the officer, Venezuelan authorities have highly praised the professionalism, dedication and commitment of the Vietnam People's Army personnel, while local residents have warmly welcomed the delegation wherever it has come.Minh said the recognition from the Venezuelan authorities and people has further strengthened the team's resolve to complete its mission, reflecting the humanitarian spirit and sense of responsibility of the Vietnamese Party, State, people and armed forces toward the people of Venezuela.He acknowledged that rescue efforts continue to face major challenges, particularly the extreme heat. Nevertheless, the difficult conditions have not diminished the team's determination to continue searching for victims.At noon on June 29 (local time), a Vietnamese aircraft carrying a 124-member rescue team from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security landed at Maiquetia International Airport in La Guaira state to support earthquake relief efforts.As a demonstration of the friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Venezuela, the delegation delivered humanitarian aid on June 29–30 to support recovery efforts following two powerful earthquakes that struck on the evening of June 24. Vietnam is among 30 countries that have deployed rescue teams to Venezuela.As of July 1, the twin earthquakes had claimed 2,295 lives and injured 11,267 others./.