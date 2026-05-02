Vietnam requests US to deliver objective, balanced assessment of IP protection efforts

Spokesperson of Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

In response to a reporter’s question regarding Vietnam’s reaction to the US designating Vietnam as a “Priority Foreign Country” in its annual report on global intellectual property protection and enforcement, she stated that in recent years, Vietnam has made substantial efforts to protect intellectual property, including improving its legal framework, raising public awareness, and strengthening international cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the US, and many other countries.“Vietnam has also taken firm action against violations of IP rights. This remains both a high priority and a consistent policy of Vietnam to build a healthy and transparent business environment and to transform its growth model with science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers,” she stressed.Vietnam has been cooperating actively and effectively with the US in this area, and stands ready to share information and clarify its policies and regulations, she said, adding she believes that both sides should continue close coordination to appropriately address differences, for the benefit of both countries, and toward building a stable, balanced, and sustainable framework for economic and trade cooperation./.