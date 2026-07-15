Vietnam repatriates remains of 81 volunteer soldiers, experts from Cambodia

Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee presents a gift to head of the Cambodia's Kampong Speu province's special task committee. Photo by courtesy/VNA

The remains were found by An Giang's K93 Team, and none has yet been identified.



The latest efforts bring the total number of remains recovered by the team in Kampong Speu province since 2001 to 1,388.



In addition to its search and recovery mission, the team carried out military diplomacy and community outreach activities during its deployment in Cambodia. These included providing free medical examinations and medicines to local residents, as well as presenting gifts to local authorities, armed forces and people during the 2026 Chol Chnam Thmay traditional New Year celebrations.





The activities have helped strengthen trust and cooperation between the team and the authorities and people of Kampong Speu, creating favourable conditions for the search operations.



Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee and head of the provincial special task committee, commended K93 Team for its perseverance and dedication in carrying out the mission under difficult conditions. He also expressed his hope that the authorities, armed forces and people of Kampong Speu would continue supporting the team's participation in Vietnam's nationwide 500-day campaign to search for and repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers.



For his part, Deputy Governor of Kampong Speu and head of the province's special task committee Toch Polyva praised K93 Team's strong sense of responsibility and determination, reaffirming Kampong Speu province's commitment to maintaining close cooperation and facilitating future search operations.



He said the joint effort not only helps locate and repatriate the remaining Vietnamese martyrs but also contributes to preserving and strengthening the traditional friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and Vietnam./.