Vietnam rejects unobjective judgements in US report on int’l religious freedom

Vietnam rejects the unobjective, prejudiced and imprecise judgements about the reality in the country made in the 2024 annual report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), emphasised spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.



She made the remark while replying to the media’s question about the issue at the ministry’s regular press conference on May 9.



Hang said Vietnam has consistently implemented a policy of respecting and ensuring people’s right to freedom of religion or belief, and the right to follow or not follow religion.



In Vietnam, no one is discriminated on the grounds of religion or belief, and activities of religious organisations are ensured in line with legal regulations. This is clearly reflected in the 2013 Constitution, the country’s legal system, as well as in reality, she went on.



Vietnam’s policies, efforts, and achievements in ensuring human rights, including the freedom of religion or belief, have been recognised and highly valued by many countries. These are also the assessments made by the countries participating in the dialogue on Vietnam's national report under the United Nations Human Rights Council’s fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, according to the spokeswoman.



Stressing the country’s rejection of the unobjective, biased, and imprecise judgements made in the USCIRF’s 2024 annual report, she said, “We have been discussing the issues of shared concern with the US side in the spirit of openness, straightforwardness, and mutual respect to contribute to the promotion of the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development between Vietnam and the US.”/.