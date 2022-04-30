Vietnam records 6,068 COVID-19 cases on April 29

Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 843 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 386 and Gia Lai with 341.



The national tally reached 10,644,700.



A total 3,225 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 29, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,245,528.



There are 594 patients needing breathing support, while one death was recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,038, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.



By April 28, the country had injected 214,532,764 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,366,107 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.