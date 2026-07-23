Vietnam reaffirms support for UNRWA, readiness to assist Gaza recovery efforts

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang and UNRWA Acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders. Photo by courtesy/VNA

Vietnam consistently supports the role and activities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and stands ready to join humanitarian relief, recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang told UNRWA Acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders.



During a meeting with the UNRWA official in Manila, the Philippines on July 22, Giang affirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for UNRWA’s role and operations, praising its efforts to maintain humanitarian, educational and healthcare assistance for Palestinians amid the complex situation.



He expressed deep condolences over the loss of UNRWA personnel in recent times, affirming that Vietnam will continue to advocate the provision of necessary conditions for UNRWA to fully perform functions and tasks entrusted to it by the UN.



Vietnam remains committed to seeking practical ways to support the Palestinian people, and is ready to join humanitarian relief, recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip when conditions permit, the Vietnamese official said.



He noted Vietnam could contribute in areas aligned with its capacity and experience, including construction, engineering, healthcare, education and post-conflict recovery. He also expressed his hope that UNRWA will continue to share information and provide advice on practical needs on the ground, and areas where Vietnam could make effective contributions.



Saunders, for his part, thanked Vietnam for its political support and practical contributions to UNRWA’s emergency relief operations, while highly evaluating the Southeast Asian country’s consistent and responsible stance on the Palestinian issue and efforts to support people in the Gaza Strip.



He briefed Deputy FM Giang on UNRWA’s operations amid extremely difficult conditions, saying the agency continues to maintain around 11,000 staff in the Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian assistance, education, healthcare, clean water and sanitation services.



Saunders also mentioned growing difficulties in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including displacement and the closure of educational and healthcare facilities, as well as restrictions on UNRWA operations. He stressed the urgent need for continued international attention and support for the Palestinian people.



The two sides agreed to maintain exchanges and close coordination in the coming time.



Giang stressed that all initiatives and mechanisms supporting the Palestinian people should complement the UN’s efforts, uphold the central role of the UN system and ensure assistance reaches those in need.



Saunders welcomed Vietnam’s goodwill and potential contributions, particularly in engineering, construction, healthcare and education, and expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue to promote its voice at international forums and contribute to efforts to improve the humanitarian situation and support the recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in the future./.