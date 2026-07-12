Vietnam reaffirms goodwill in adhering to 1982 UNCLOS

Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

She made the statement in response to a reporter’s question seeking Vietnam’s comments on 10 years since the ruling was issued by the Arbitral Tribunal constituted under Annex VII of the 1982 UNCLOS in the case between the Philippines and China.“Vietnam’s clear and consistent stance is that maritime disputes must be resolved through peaceful means, with respect for diplomatic and legal processes, without the use or threat of force, and in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS,” Hang said.Vietnam has always supported the settlement of disputes concerning the interpretation and application of the Convention in accordance with its provisions, she continued.The spokesperson also reaffirmed the Convention as the sole legal basis that comprehensively and fully provides a framework governing the scope of maritime entitlements.“As a coastal state in the East Sea and an active member of the 1982 UNCLOS, Vietnam has always demonstrated its goodwill in adhering to the Convention and calls on all relevant parties to fully implement their legal obligations under the Convention, including in defining their maritime claims and exercising their rights at sea, respecting the rights of other states as provided for under the Convention, and cooperating and making positive and practical contributions to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight, and order in the East Sea on the basis of international law,” she said./.