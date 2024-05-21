Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam reaffirms commitment to "One China" policy

Vietnam persists with the "One China" policy, recognising Taiwan as an inseparable part of China's territory, said spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.
  Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA  

Responding to a reporter's query about Vietnam's "One China" policy, Hang said Vietnam has maintained and developed people-to-people and non-governmental relations with Taiwan in various fields such as economy, trade, investment, sci-tech, culture and education; and has not established any state-level relationship with Taiwan.

Vietnam respects the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs and believes that maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the Taiwan Strait is crucial for the region and the world, she added./.

