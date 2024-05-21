Vietnam reaffirms commitment to "One China" policy

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

Responding to a reporter's query about Vietnam's "One China" policy, Hang said Vietnam has maintained and developed people-to-people and non-governmental relations with Taiwan in various fields such as economy, trade, investment, sci-tech, culture and education; and has not established any state-level relationship with Taiwan.

Vietnam respects the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs and believes that maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the Taiwan Strait is crucial for the region and the world, she added./.