Vietnam ready to take citizen protection measures in Nepal, Qatar: Spokeswoman

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in India, which is concurrently in charge of Nepal, is working closely with Nepalese authorities to closely monitor the situation and stands ready to take necessary protection measures in case any Vietnamese citizens meet difficulties, as heard at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press briefing in Hanoi on September 11.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Vietnamese citizens in Nepal, the ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said around 250 Vietnamese nationals are living there.

Due to the recent situation in Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in India, which is concurrently in charge of Nepal, to monitor developments closely. It is collaborating with local authorities to assess any potential impact on Vietnamese residents and to ensure their safety, she said.

As of the afternoon of September 11, the embassy reported that there were no cases of Vietnamese citizens impacted by the protests in Nepal.

Given the current situation, the ministry advised Vietnamese nationals in Nepal to restrict outdoor movements and steer clear of protest hotspots, particularly in Kathmandu and other high-risk areas. They should regularly follow updates from trusted local media and the embassy’s website, strictly comply with regulations and guidance on security and safety from local authorities, take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families, and maintain regular contact with the embassy. The ministry also further cautioned against non-essential travel to Nepal.

For urgent assistance, they can reach the embassy at +91 7303625588 or the ministry’s citizen protection hotline at +84 981848484.

When asked about Vietnam’s reaction to Israel’s recent airstrikes targeting Hamas in Doha, Qatar, and citizen protection efforts in the Middle East, Hang said Vietnam condemns the use of force that violates international law, the United Nations Charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“We call on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, refrain from actions that escalate tensions, settle differences through peaceful measures, and strictly abide by international law and the UN Charter”, she said, urging favourable conditions for negotiations toward a complete and sustainable ceasefire in the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict, for the sake of global and regional peace, security, and stability.

Regarding citizen protection, Hang said that immediately after the incident, the Vietnamese Embassy in Qatar promptly contacted local authorities for verification and reached out to the Vietnamese community in Qatar to grasp the situation.

“No Vietnamese citizens have been affected, according to the latest information”, she said, adding that following the ministry’s instructions, the embassy is closely monitoring the situation and stays ready to take necessary protection measures if any Vietnamese nationals face difficulties./.