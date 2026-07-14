Vietnam ready to share experience with Timor-Leste ahead of ASEAN chairmanship

Chargé d'Affaires of Vietnam to Timor-Leste Pham Binh Dam meets with Timor-Leste's Deputy Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay. Photo: Published by VNA

At the meeting, the two sides discussed measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors.Lay, who also serves as Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, praised Vietnam's impressive socio-economic achievements and its consistent support for Timor-Leste's regional and international integration including its accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and ASEAN. He noted that Vietnam's development and integration experience offers valuable lessons for his country.The two officials explored opportunities to expand cooperation in agriculture and food security, human resources development, digital transformation, tourism, connectivity, and investment promotion.Dam affirmed that Vietnam is willing to share its expertise and facilitate links among relevant agencies, localities and businesses of both countries in line with Timor-Leste's development priorities and practical needs.He said the two countries have favourable conditions to develop practical cooperation programmes, with initial priorities including expert exchanges, needs assessments, capacity-building programmes for officials, and stronger business-to-business connections. In tourism, both sides agreed that Timor-Leste has considerable potential to develop products based on its natural landscapes, marine resources and distinctive cultural identity.Discussing Timor-Leste's preparations for its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2029, Deputy PM Lay expressed his hope of learning from Vietnam's experience in organising major multilateral events, training officials, protocol, logistics, communications and inter-agency coordination.Dam reaffirmed Vietnam's readiness to exchange experience and provide appropriate support to help Timor-Leste strengthen its capacity to participate more proactively and effectively in ASEAN activities.Deputy PM Lay also stressed that the government of Timor-Leste values the presence of Vietnamese businesses in the country and is prepared to consider measures to address obstacles facing their investment and business operations.The two sides agreed to continue working closely with relevant authorities to identify specific sectors, projects and initiatives for future cooperation.The meeting is expected to further deepen relations between the two countries by translating political goodwill and cooperation potential into concrete programmes that support the development goals of both countries while contributing to ASEAN solidarity and regional cooperation./.