Vietnam qualified for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024

From the opening whistle, both teams showed plenty of intent to attack and score the opening goal.



Duong Ngoc Linh eventually opened the score for Vietnam in the 14th minute, and two minutes later Nhan Gia Hung doubled the score.



Meanwhile, Korean players pulled one back to make it 2-1 in the first minutes of the second half.



The Vietnamese players then scored three more goals before the RoK scored a consolation goal, with the final score of 5-2.



Vietnam finished first in Group D, followed by the RoK, advancing to the final round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup which is scheduled for April 17 to April 28, 2024, in Thailand.



The 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals will also serve as the qualifying round of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.



The Vietnamese team played in two FIFA Futsal World Cups in 2016 and 2020, entering the knockout-stage in both tournaments.



At the most recent World Cup, they ended their campaign in the round of 16. They are now placed 39th in the global rankings./.