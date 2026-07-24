Vietnam proposes three priorities to advance Mekong–RoK cooperation

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung meets South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. Photo: Viet Dung/VNA



In his remarks, Trung commended the tangible achievements of Mekong–RoK cooperation over the past 15 years, as well as the RoK's long-term commitment to the Mekong sub-region.



The Vietnamese minister noted that in its capacity as co-chair in 2025, Vietnam worked closely with the RoK and the Mekong countries to maintain high-level exchanges, enhance the effectiveness of the Mekong–RoK Business Forum, organise the Mekong–RoK Forum for the first time to share project outcomes and implementation experience, and promote innovative solutions in water resource management through the third Mekong–RoK Water Forum.



In light of emerging challenges and opportunities, Trung proposed three priorities to broaden development opportunities and generate new momentum for growth in the Mekong countries and the RoK.



First, he said the 2027–2031 action plan should be focused and practical and continue to uphold the vision of building a people-centred community in line with the principles and objectives of the Mekong–RoK strategic partnership for people, prosperity and peace.



Second, the minister called for greater priority to be given to cross-border projects, particularly in water resource management, climate change adaptation, digital transformation and logistics connectivity, in order to create wider spillover benefits across the sub-region.



Third, he proposed developing the Mekong–RoK Forum into a regular dialogue mechanism linking governments with academics, research institutes and the private sector, thereby generating practical policy recommendations and project ideas capable of attracting financial resources. He also called for continued efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the Mekong–RoK Business Forum and the Korea–Mekong Water Centre.

At the meeting, member countries affirmed that the Mekong-RoK ties have become one of the most dynamic sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, delivering tangible benefits to people and businesses.



Through the Mekong–Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund, 78 projects worth nearly 40 million USD have been implemented, helping Mekong countries improve environmental protection, tackle water pollution, develop smart agriculture and promote recycling initiatives. The Mekong–RoK Business Forum has strengthened links between Korean and Mekong businesses, facilitating numerous cooperation and investment agreements at the local level. Meanwhile, the Korea–Mekong Water Centre has helped raise awareness of challenges facing the water resources.



The member countries commended Vietnam and the RoK for their role as co-chairs in 2025, laying the groundwork for Thailand and the RoK to carry forward the partnership's strategic priorities and formulate the 2027–2031 action plan.



The meeting adopted the co-chairs' statement, in which the ministers agreed on the direction for the 2027–2031 action plan, focusing on priority areas including digital transformation, climate resilience, smart agriculture, rural development, tourism and cultural industries. They also agreed on the need to resume the Mekong–RoK Summit at an early date.



The cooperation mechanism comprises six members namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the RoK./.