Vietnam promotes solidarity, consensus in ASEAN at AMM-56: diplomat

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 10-14, demonstrating the continuation of Vietnam's commitments to and responsibilities for the region and the common work of ASEAN, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to ASEAN Nguyen Hai Bang.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta, Bang said that right from the beginning of 2023, when Indonesia assumed its role as ASEAN Chair, Vietnam has prepared thoroughly to be able to participate in and effectively contribute to all ASEAN activities.



At this meeting, the Vietnamese delegation will attend more than 20 meetings, contributing to strengthening solidarity and consensus in ASEAN, tightening cooperation between the bloc and its partners, thereby enhancing Vietnam’s position and role in the bloc and at international forums.



Tasked with negotiating several documents of this meeting, the Vietnamese Delegation to ASEAN has actively contributed initiatives proposed by Vietnam. Many major documents such as the joint statement expected to be adopted at this meeting have seen the contributions by the Vietnamese Delegation, and the Delegations of ASEAN countries and partner countries.



According to the diplomat, the AMM-56 and related meetings are opportunities for participating countries to focus on discussing current issues such as economic recovery, trade and investment and supply chain stabilisation; and responding to such challenges as climate change, development gap, the environment, diseases, energy security and food security.



As usual, this is an opportunity for ASEAN and its partners to discuss regional and global situations, and to affirm the strategic role and value of ASEAN-led mechanisms in promoting dialogue and cooperation. It also creates a forum for countries to exchange views and contribute to improving mutual understanding, narrow differences, and foster trust./.