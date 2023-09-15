Vietnam promotes fruit export to Italy

Vietnam holds huge potential to bolster exports of its tropical fruits to Italy, heard a meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung and President of Italy fruit association (Fruitimprese) Marco Salvi and its Director General Pietro Mauro.



Highlighting Vietnam’s fruit diversity as well as its robust economic development, Hung affirmed that as a high-quality fruit exporter, Vietnam wants to promote shipments of its staples such as dragon fruit, mangosteen, lychee, and coconut, which have been introduced at the Macfrut exhibitions in Italy in recently years, to the European country.



The diplomat expressed his hope that both sides will work together to open door for Vietnamese fruits to enter the Italian market.



For his part, Marco Salvi said as Vietnam and Italy hold agricultural strengths and boast sound political relations, this is a golden time for both sides to coordinate so as to enhance their trade ties.



Italy has imported a great volume of cashew nuts from Vietnam, while it is a large fruit exporter and importer in the world, he said, adding the country splashed out some 4.8 billion USD on purchasing fruits and vegetables from foreign countries in 2022.



The official added said that both sides should join hands to build a rational framework which helps boost fruit import-export between the two nations.



Italy is able to supply its kiwi, apple, pear, as well as advanced agricultural machines and equipment for Vietnam, he added.



Fruitimprese, established in 1949 under the name of National Union of Fruit, Vegetable and Citrus Importers and Exporters, is an independent association that represents and protects entrepreneurs in the fruit and vegetable industry in Italy. It has a large membership, including producers, importers, exporters, retailers, and trade and industrial organisations./.