Vietnam Post, France’s La Poste step up cooperation

French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long witnessed the signing, which took place as part of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties (1973-2023).



In his remarks, Long said over the past years, Vietnam Post has received consultations from the French side in developing products and services to meet the increasing demand in the digital era.



First signed in 2019, the MoU serves as a foundation for the two sides to promote their cooperation and elevate it to a new height, the official stressed.



Under the new deal, Vietnam Post and La Poste will seek solutions to enhance the exchange of traditional postal services, and share experience in database management, digital service development, finance and insurance, among others.



They agreed to continue their mutual support through appropriate resources, platforms and solutions, intensify personnel training, and exchange experience in IT application./.