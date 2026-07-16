Vietnam, Philippines strengthen people-to-people friendship

Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee, speaks at the event. Photo: VNA

The event, jointly organised by the Can Tho Union of Friendship Organisations, the Vietnam–Philippines Friendship Association of Can Tho city and relevant agencies, celebrated five decades of friendship, cooperation and development between the two countries. It also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the Vietnam–Philippines Strategic Partnership in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner while promoting people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding.

Shirley Nuevo, Acting Consul General of the Philippines in Ho Chi Minh City, said the past 50 years have demonstrated how the two countries and their peoples have grown together as friends, trusted partners and close neighbours within the ASEAN family.

She thanked the organisers for their support and said the event reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges with the Philippines.

Nearly 1,000 students from universities and colleges in Can Tho attend the event. Photo: VNA

The diplomat added that the spirit and objectives of the joint statement on strengthening the Vietnam–Philippines Strategic Partnership, signed by the two countries' leaders during a state visit in June 2026, are being translated into concrete action.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee, said the city was honoured to host the anniversary celebration. He noted that the event provided an opportunity for Can Tho to expand cooperation with Philippine localities, businesses and partners while fostering business connections and people-to-people exchanges.

Over the past five decades, Vietnam–Philippines relations have steadily developed on the basis of mutual trust, respect and understanding. The elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership during the June 2026 state visit to the Philippines by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam opened a new chapter with broader opportunities for intensive cooperation in politics, the economy, trade, education, science – technology, defence, security and people-to-people exchanges.

The gathering also featured an exhibition of photographs and artworks highlighting the two countries' friendship, the land and people of the Philippines, and achievements in bilateral cooperation over the past 50 years, along with cultural performances celebrating the diplomatic milestone.

The event underscored the role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the Vietnam–Philippines Enhanced Strategic Partnership while promoting the image of a dynamic, friendly and internationally integrated Can Tho city./.