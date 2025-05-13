Making news
Vietnam opens first international marina in Nha Trang resort city
Vietnam has inaugurated its first international marina in the resort city of Nha Trang in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.
The Ana Marina Nha Trang, situated in Vinh Hoa ward some 7 kilometres from downtown Nha Trang, is designed to accommodate 220 yachts of various types.
Spanning over 89 hectares, the project includes 68 hectares of water surface, which has been assigned the VNANA port code by the General Department of Customs.
The marina features commercial service areas, a general area with docks and floating piers for yacht mooring, as well as a boat maintenance facility.
It includes a maritime channel for vessel entry and exit, a wave barrier, and numerous recreational service complexes.
The marina can currently accommodate 110 yachts, with a maximum capacity of up to 220 yachts, including five-star vessels.
It serves as a vital link for maritime transportation between Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, connecting with regions such as Hong Kong (China), Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other ports within Vietnam.
Nguyen Van Nhuan, Director of Khanh Hoa province’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said the first international marina will position Nha Trang as a premier destination for luxury yachts, both domestically and internationally.
"It will also enhance the province's reputation as a leader in hosting international sailing competitions," he added.
Ana Marina commenced pilot operations in April 2023 and has since welcomed over 2,000 domestic and international ship arrivals, serving more than 60,000 passengers.
Khanh Hoa province aims this year to attract 11.8 million overnight visitors, including 5.2 million international tourists, with tourism revenue of 60 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD)./.