Vietnam opens first honorary consulate in Phuket

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, Vietnam's Honorary Consul in Phuket Thaneth Tantipiriyakij and local officials at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: VNA

The honorary consulate has jurisdiction over eight southern coastal provinces, including Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Ranong, Songkhla and Surat Thani.



The inauguration ceremony, held at Nai Yang Beach Resort in Phuket, was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, local officials, business representatives and members of the Vietnamese community.

Addressing the event, Hung highlighted its significance as Vietnam and Thailand are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He noted that bilateral ties have evolved from close people-to-people exchanges into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthened by the recent official visits of Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam to Thailand and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to Vietnam.

The ambassador said the establishment of Vietnam's first honorary consulate in Phuket reflects both countries' commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Andaman sea economic gateway while meeting growing demand for consular services and better support for Vietnamese citizens and the Vietnamese community in southern Thailand.

He congratulated Thaneth Tantipiriyakij on his appointment as Vietnam's Honorary Consul in Phuket, affirming that the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok and relevant Vietnamese agencies would work closely with him and provide full support in carrying out his duties.

For his part, Thaneth pledged to promote cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, while helping raise the image of Vietnam in Phuket and southern Thailand and providing consular assistance to Vietnamese nationals within his consular jurisdiction.

Following the inauguration, the Vietnam Connect Phuket 2026 forum brought together around 60 businesses from the two countries to explore partnership and investment opportunities.

At the event, Vietnam Airlines introduced its new Ho Chi Minh City–Phuket direct service, operating four round-trip flights per week since July 2, which is expected to facilitate travel and business exchanges. A cooperation agreement was also signed between Kajonkiet International School (KIS) Phuket and Nobel School in Vietnam's Thanh Hoa province./.