Vietnam News Agency launches first digital-specialised information platform

Unveiled at the 2026 National Press Festival in Hai Phong city, the new platform, available at http://chuyendongso.vnanet.vn, was introduced as part of the agency's efforts to implement Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.The launching ceremony was attended by Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association; and Tran Thanh Lam, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, alongside journalists and representatives from media organisations nationwide.Speaking at the ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, who is also Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, said Resolution No. 57 had opened up significant development opportunities by identifying science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth.The VNA General Director noted that Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has highlighted the need to make these fields the foundations for improving labour productivity, national competitiveness and the country’s overall strength. This vision also defines the mission of Vietnam’s leading national media agencies, including the VNA, she said.Trang said the VNA not only has a responsibility to communicate and promote the spirit of innovation across society but must also take the lead in applying technology, modernising journalism practices and developing practical, high-value media products for the public.The agency expects the new platform to become a bridge between ideas and actions, knowledge and practice, and science and everyday life, contributing to positive changes for the future, she stated.The news site's core content areas include policy and strategy; emerging perspectives and ideas in Vietnam; science, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and development opportunities; innovation and entrepreneurship; digital sovereignty and data sovereignty; Vietnamese knowledge and international reference experiences; as well as technology highlights and leading figures.The platform offers a broad range of content formats, including articles, photos, videos, podcasts, data-driven storytelling and graphics. With a modern interface and multi-platform connectivity, it aims to bring the Party and State's major policies closer to the public through accessible, engaging and inspiring communication.The news site is envisioned as an open knowledge space connecting policymakers, researchers, technology businesses, the innovation community and the wider public. Beyond reflecting technological progress, it will tell stories about people at the centre of digital transformation, the policies shaping the country’s future, and the scientists, innovators and young entrepreneurs driving changes through knowledge./.