Vietnam needs unified national network to master quantum technology: Experts

Professor Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, President of VNU-HCM, speaks at the national scientific conference on quantum technology in Ho Chi Minh City on June 19. Photos courtesy of VNU-HCM

Vietnam must urgently build an autonomous national quantum capability to protect its digital sovereignty against future decryption threats, experts said at a major national scientific conference in Ho Chi Minh City last week.



The conference entitled "Quantum technology in the new era: International trends, opportunities, and requirements for Vietnam", was co-hosted by Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST).



It brought together top policymakers, scientists, and representatives from the Ministries of Public Security and National Defence to chart a strategic roadmap for the country.



Speaking at the conference, Professor Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, President of VNU-HCM, said quantum technology has rapidly evolved from academic theory into a critical national security asset.



"The question is no longer whether quantum technology should be a priority, but how Vietnam can develop the speed, foundation, and autonomy to master this field, reduce external dependency, and integrate deeply into the global value chain," she said.



Delegates warned of a pressing non-traditional security risk known as the "harvest now, decrypt later" strategy, where malicious actors intercept and store encrypted data today to decrypt it once quantum computers become sufficiently powerful.



Because of this, experts urged that developing post-quantum cryptography and protecting national digital infrastructure must begin immediately.



To eliminate fragmented investments and maximise resources, the conference introduced a proposed "Hub-and-Nodes" strategic network architecture for the 2026-2045 period.



Under this framework, a single national centre will act as the coordinating ‘hub’ to manage and distribute resources to five specialised ‘nodes’: the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence, VNU-Hanoi, VNU-HCM, and VAST.



This model is expected to bridge the gap between laboratory research and commercial industries, helping technologies cross the innovation “valley of death".



Prof. Mai outlined three core pillars to achieve these strategic goals:



The first is Interdisciplinary Human Resources: Focusing on training young scientists and attracting leading overseas Vietnamese experts from advanced global tech hubs, including the US, Japan, Europe, and Singapore.



The second is Targeted Applications: Prioritising immediate national security needs, such as post-quantum cryptography, alongside practical applications in material sciences (semiconductors and batteries), pharmaceuticals, logistics, and smart city infrastructure.



The third is Tripartite Ecosystems: Establishing sustainable partnerships between research institutes, universities, and businesses. Tech enterprises are encouraged to engage early by commissioning software solutions, funding scholarships, or co-developing application laboratories.



Professor Tran Hong Thai, President of VAST, said the global quantum race involves an expansive ecosystem including secure communications, high-precision sensing, photonics, and advanced materials.



To ensure Vietnam can realistically compete, delegates recommended significant institutional reforms. These include establishing policy “sandboxes" to test emerging technologies and adopting a "stage-gate" risk-management model to evaluate state-funded projects periodically.



Furthermore, the Government should shift its funding focus from purchasing standalone equipment (CapEx) to financing the long-term operation and maintenance of shared research infrastructure (OpEx), according to scientists.



The conference’s findings will serve as a foundation for completing Vietnam’s upcoming national strategy, aiming to turn quantum technology into a driving force for socio-economic growth and national defence./.