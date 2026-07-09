Vietnam National University, Hanoi ranks 175th in Asia: Webometrics

A ceremony marking the university’s 120th anniversary in Hanoi. Photo: VNA



The latest result marks the fifth consecutive year that VNU has remained among the top 700–800 worldwide, while maintaining its standing in the top 600 globally for impact, one of Webometrics' key performance indicators.



In the July 2026 edition, VNU retained its position as Vietnam's highest-ranked university. Other institutions in the country's top 10 included Duy Tan University (1,070th), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (1,245th), Ton Duc Thang University (1,325th), University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (1,334th), Nguyen Tat Thanh University (1,433rd), University of Danang (1,478th), Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (1,558th), Thuy Loi University (1,979th), and Can Tho University (1,999th).



Webometrics is an automated university ranking system that assesses higher education institutions based on their digital presence and the visibility and impact of their academic resources. The ranking is compiled using indicators covering the influence of university websites and online content (impact), the openness of academic resources available through Google Scholar (openness), and research excellence measured by scientific citations indexed in the Scopus database (excellence).



Earlier, on June 24, Times Higher Education (THE) placed VNU in the 601–800 global band in its Sustainability Impact Rankings 2026. Notably, the university ranked in the 101–200 group worldwide for the sustainable development goal of decent work and economic growth, reflecting its contribution to training high-quality human resources, advancing knowledge for socio-economic development, and promoting the integration of higher education, scientific research, innovation and sustainable development.



Also in June, VNU achieved its highest-ever position in the QS World University Rankings 2027, rising for the fourth consecutive year to the 751–760 global band./.