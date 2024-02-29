Vietnam National Mine Action Centre celebrates 10th founding anniversary

Illustrative photo (Photo: The Courtesy of VNMAC)

The Vietnam National Mine Action Center (VNMAC) on February 28 held a meeting with representatives of embassies of countries, international organisations, and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to celebrate its 10th founding anniversary (March 4, 2014 - 2024).

In 2010, the Vietnamese Government issued a National Action Programme to overcome the consequences of post-war bombs and mines in the 2010-2015 period (Programme 504). To manage, coordinate and implement the programme, on March 4, 2014, the Government established VNMAC, under the direction of the Prime Minister and the management of the Ministry of National Defence.

For the past decade, VNMAC has made many achievements, positively contributing to the results of Programme 504. It has proactively strengthened international cooperation to gather support from the international community and established official cooperative relationships with many international organisations and foreign NGOs.

VNMAC has actively participated in regional and international conferences, seminars, and forums on overcoming the consequences of mines and bombs to exchange, share experience, and develop partnerships. The UN and organisations have appreciated the centre's activities, which demonstrate Vietnam's sense of responsibility towards global mine action efforts.

In 2018, VNMAC advised the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701) to publish a map of mine and explosive ordnance contamination at all the 63 localities across Vietnam.

Between 2016 and 2021, it coordinated with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to successfully implement a RoK-funded project on technical surveys and mine clearance over the area of more than 16,800 ha.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy General Director of VNMAC Colonel Le Quang Hop thanked the Prime Minister, ministries, agencies, localities, countries, international organisations, and NGOs for supporting the centre during the past time.

He said that with the support of international friends, the work of overcoming the consequences of landmines and bombs in Vietnam will reap more success.

Congratulating VNMAC for its successful 10-year journey, Amy Patel, Political Affairs Counselor of the US Embassy in Vietnam, said that VNMAC has made great efforts to strengthen international cooperation in surmounting the post-war bomb and mine consequences in Vietnam.

She affirmed the US's commitment to accompanying Vietnam in building a better future for future generations.

In a video speech, Lee Byung Hwa, Country Director of KOICA Vietnam, appreciated the important role of VNMAC, saying her agency will continue to stand side by side with the centre, thereby positively contributing to the RoK-Vietnam relations, he said./.